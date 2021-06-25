UrduPoint.com
Turkish Grand Prix Added To Calendar On October 3: Formula One

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 03:12 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The Turkish Grand Prix has been added to the Formula One Calendar on October 3, replacing the cancelled Singapore Grand Prix, the world championship promoter announced Friday.

The Turkish GP was first added to the calendar for June 13, replacing Canada, but was cancelled in the face of coronavirus travel restrictions.

The Singapore race was then cancelled for the same reasons at the start of June.

Turkey has been fitted into the Singapore slot, one week after the Russian GP and one week before the Japanese GP, as organisers expect the health situation to improve by then.

