UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Grand Prix Added To Calendar On October 3: Formula One

Muhammad Rameez 40 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

Turkish Grand Prix added to calendar on October 3: Formula One

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The Turkish Grand Prix has been added to the Formula One Calendar on October 3, replacing the cancelled Singapore Grand Prix, the world championship promoter announced Friday.

The Turkish race was first put into the calendar for June 13, replacing Canada, but was cancelled in the face of coronavirus travel restrictions. The Singapore race was then cancelled for the same reasons at the start of June.

Turkey has been fitted into the Singapore slot, one week after the Russian GP and one week before the Japanese GP, as organisers expect the health situation to improve by then.

"We are confident that we will be able to travel to the following race under our strict safety protocols," said Formula One in a statement.

Formula One has made several changes to its calendar but still plans to stage a record 23 races in 2021.

It is counting on a relaxation of travel restrictions, particularly from the UK, where the majority of teams are based.

"The Formula 1 community will continue to travel this season with stringent safety measures that has allowed us to travel safely this season," the statement said.

"So far this season we have conducted over 44,000 tests with 27 positive cases, a rate of 0.06 percent, with most coming during the earlier part of the season.

"We have had very good conversations with all the other promoters since the start of the year and continue to work closely with them during this period." After spending much of the season in Europe, the last nine Grands Prix are scheduled to take place in Asia, Oceania, the Americas and the middle East.

However, several are still under threat: Sao Paulo on November 7 because of the health situation in the Brazil and Melbourne on November 21 because of stringent Australian travel restrictions.

ole/jr/pb/gj

Related Topics

World Russia Europe Canada Melbourne Sao Paulo Singapore Same Brazil United Kingdom Middle East June October November All From Race Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hira Mani appreciates women who do all their work ..

4 minutes ago

Senate offers Fateha for FC soldiers martyred in S ..

21 minutes ago

AFP's Wuhan team wins for virus coverage

21 minutes ago

Iranian Leader Gets 1st Dose of Domestic COVID Vac ..

21 minutes ago

Jailed Belarus activist moved to house arrest: opp ..

26 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan reports 875 new COVID-19 cases

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.