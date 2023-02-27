Turkish Minister Urges Football Fans Not to Turn Sports Into Political Arena

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu urged football fans on Monday not to turn sports into an arena of political struggle, but instead to express their preferences in the upcoming general election by participating in the polls.

Last week, spectators at several matches of the Turkish football championship chanted calls for the resignation of the current government. news outlets reported that football fans criticized what they saw as an inadequate response by authorities to the country's recent devastating earthquakes. In response, the leader of Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Devlet Bahceli, proposed banning spectators from attending football matches.

"To those who have other problems and want to engage in politics ... election will take place in the near future. Let everyone come out and engage in their politics. But those who want to turn sports fields into a political arena should pay attention to the efforts of the state, the nation and non-governmental organizations. People live here and make efforts to create a new life here. The people will cast their vote in the election," Soylu was quoted by Turkish broadcaster NTV as saying.

The Turkish general election is currently scheduled for May 14. However, following the recent deadly earthquakes, media reported that the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) party had been discussing June 18 as a possible alternative date, but the idea had been rejected by its leader, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Last week, former Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc told Sputnik that he considers it necessary to postpone the general election scheduled for May as "it is impossible to talk about elections while bodies remain under the rubble."

On Saturday, the head of communications in the Turkish presidential office, Fahrettin Altun, said that the issue of a possible postponement of the general election in Turkey is not on the agenda, while the current priority is to eliminate the consequences of devastating earthquakes.

Two powerful earthquakes rocked southern and central Turkey on February 6, killing more than 44,000 people and destroying hundreds of thousands of homes.