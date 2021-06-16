Turkish national basketball team to face Venezuela in friendly match

The Turkish men's national basketball team will take on Venezuela Thursday in a friendly match ahead of the 2020 FIBA Men's Olympic Qualifying Tournament

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :- The Turkish men's national basketball team will take on Venezuela Thursday in a friendly match ahead of the 2020 FIBA Men's Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

The friendly game, starting in Sinan Erdem sports Hall, Istanbul at 1300GMT, is part of the preparations for the tournament.

The Turkish national team will fight in the 2020 FIBA Men's Olympic Qualifying Tournament, held in Victoria, Canada from June 29 to July 4.

Following the game against Venezuela, Turkey will face Russia in another friendly match on Saturday.