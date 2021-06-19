UrduPoint.com
Turkish National Team Coach Apologizes For Poor Performance At EURO 2020

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 08:35 PM

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Chief coach Senol Gunes apologized on Saturday for the performance of the Turkish national football team at EURO 2020.

Turkey will play the final group match on Sunday against Switzerland. The team lost two previous matches against Italy and Wales and will have a chance to get to the playoffs only if it becomes one of the four best teams that occupy third places in their respective groups.

"We have come here to be one of the best, but we failed. Of course, we are disappointed and we offer our apologies to all who support us," Gunes said during a press conference.

The coach added that the team lost self-confidence following the 0-3 match against Italy and 0-2 match against Wales. His said the results negatively affected the players' "enthusiasm," who "could not imagine" ended up in such a situation by the end of the group stage.

More Stories From Sports

