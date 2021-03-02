UrduPoint.com
Turkish Pentathletes Break World Record In Laser-run

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 04:12 PM

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Turkish Pentathlon athlete Ilke Ozyuksel broke the world record in the laser-run, the Turkish Modern Pentathlon Federation announced on Monday.

Ozyuksel, 24, bettered her own record with a degree of 11.20.

29 seconds in the Hungarian Open Indoor Championships.

Also, Ozyuksel, who competed in the swimming, fencing, horse riding, and laser run categories in the women's category, collected a total of 1,400 points, winning the silver medal. Turkish Youth and sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu congratulated her on social media.

