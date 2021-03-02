Turkish pentathletes break world record in laser-run

Turkish Pentathlon athlete Ilke Ozyuksel broke the world record in the laser-run, the Turkish Modern Pentathlon Federation announced on Monday

Ozyuksel, 24, bettered her own record with a degree of 11.20.

29 seconds in the Hungarian Open Indoor Championships.

Also, Ozyuksel, who competed in the swimming, fencing, horse riding, and laser run categories in the women's category, collected a total of 1,400 points, winning the silver medal. Turkish Youth and sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu congratulated her on social media.