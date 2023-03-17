MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Turkish police have arrested a supporter of Turkish football club Sivasspor who broke the nose of Italy's Fiorentina player, Alessandro Bianco, during the second leg of the 1/8 finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League, Turkish newspaper Milliyet reported on Friday, citing a source.

On Thursday, Fiorentina defeated Sivasspor 4-1 in Turkey and advanced to the quarter-finals of the tournament. At the end of the match, during the celebration of the goal by the Fiorentina team, two Sivasspor fans ran out onto the field and one of them hit the 20-year-old Italian footballer in the face, breaking his nose.

Fans said in their testimony that they invaded the pitch because they were angry after the score, the report noted.