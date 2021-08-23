UrduPoint.com

Turkmen Olympic Medalist Guryeva Gets Car, Apartment, Cash As Gift

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 18 seconds ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 02:26 PM

Guryeva has dedicated her medical to president and Turkmen people in honor of the 30th anniversary of the Independence of Turkmenistan.

ASHGABAT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2021) The younger Berdymukhamedov handed Guryeva, who was ethnic Russian, three white-lacquered wooden boxes at a ceremony held in Ashgabat.

One contained keys to a three-room apartment in the capital city, the second held keys to a white Lexus SUV and the third $50,000 in cash.

"I cordially congratulate you on this significant event, testifying to the growth of the authority of independent Turkmenistan in the international sporting space," Berdymukhamedov told Guryeva.

He said her victory "increased the world fame, prestige and authority of the sovereign homeland and the Turkmen people."

"I dedicate this medal to our president and the Turkmen people in honour of the 30th anniversary of the independence of Turkmenistan," Guryeva said.

Turkmenistan, a gas-rich nation of around six million people famous for its outlandish displays, gained independence from former master Moscow in 1991.

The secretive country is regularly cited by rights groups as one of the world's worst abusers of civic, religious and press freedoms.

The younger Berdymukhamedov has received a number of promotions this year making him the second most powerful figure in the country after his father and fuelling speculation he will eventually replace the elder as leader of the autocratic country.

