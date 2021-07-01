UrduPoint.com
Turner Matches MLB Record With Third 'cycle' On 28th Birthday

Muhammad Rameez 35 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 08:50 AM

Turner matches MLB record with third 'cycle' on 28th birthday

Washington, July 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner matched a Major League Baseball record on Wednesday, his 28th birthday, by hitting for the "cycle" for the third time in his career.

Turner delivered a single in the first inning, a double in the third inning, a home run in the fourth inning and a triple in the sixth in a 15-6 win over visiting Tampa Bay to become only the fifth player in MLB history to manage each type of hit in a game.

Turner managed his other two cycles on April 15, 2017 and July 23, 2019, both against the Colorado Rockies.

The others to hit for a third career cycle in an MLB career were Cincinnati's John Reilly in 1890, Bob Meusel of the New York Yankees in 1928, Babe Herman for the Chicago Cubs in 1933 after two for Brooklyn and Adrian Beltre in 2015 for Texas.

Turner, who led the National League with 43 stolen bases in 2018, helped the Nationals win the 2019 World Series.

More Stories From Sports

