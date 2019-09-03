UrduPoint.com
Turning Japanese: Sumo Champ Hakuho Gets Citizenship

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 10:30 AM

Tokyo, Sept 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Record-breaking sumo champion Hakuho said Tuesday he had given up his Mongolian nationality and acquired Japanese citizenship, clearing the way to run his own stable of wrestlers in the future.

"I found out about it at around 8:30 this morning and I could hardly believe it was real," said Hakuho, a much-revered yokozuna grand champion in the traditional Japanese sport.

"It may be because it was soon after I woke up," the 34-year-old wrestler told reporters with a smile.

Hakuho, the son of a Mongolian wrestling champion and an Olympic wrestling silver medallist, came to Japan at age 15 to enter the sumo world. He was born Munkhbat Davaajargal.

"People around me may think I'm special but I wasn't special at all when I was 15. I became strong after completing practice after practice," he said.

"I have single-heartedly pursued sumo for the past 18 years."

