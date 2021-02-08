UrduPoint.com
Tweener, Tickings-off As 'pretty Average' Kyrgios Wins Melbourne Opener

Mon 08th February 2021

A typically vocal Nick Kyrgios made a winning start to his home Grand Slam Monday, cruising past Portugese qualifier Frederico Ferreira Silva in straight sets and winning one point with a tweener

Melbourne (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :A typically vocal Nick Kyrgios made a winning start to his home Grand Slam Monday, cruising past Portugese qualifier Frederico Ferreira Silva in straight sets and winning one point with a tweener.

The volatile Kyrgios, who reached the Australian Open's round of 16 last year, is targeting a maiden Slam title with quarter-finals in Melbourne and at Wimbledon his best showings so far.

He mostly kept his cool in the impressive 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 drubbing against an opponent ranked 184, but it didn't start well.

The unseeded Kyrgios was broken on his opening service game and the on-court microphone picked him up saying to his box: "Are you awake? You're saying one thing for two games."

