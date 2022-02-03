UrduPoint.com

Twenty-eight Sports Included In Youth-focused LA 28 Initial Sports Program

Muhammad Rameez Published February 03, 2022

The Initial Sports Program of the Olympic Games Los Angeles-2028 will be composed of 28 sports, including skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing, with a strong focus on youth

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The Initial Sports Program of the Olympic Games Los Angeles-2028 will be composed of 28 sports, including skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing, with a strong focus on youth. It was approved Thursday by the 139th Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Beijing.

According to IOC release issued here, the 28 sports included in the Initial Sports Program are governed by the following International Federations (IFs):- World Athletics World Rowing (FISA) Badminton World Federation (BWF) International Basketball Federation (FIBA) International Canoe Federation (ICF) Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) International Equestrian Federation (FEI) International Fencing Federation (FIE) Fedration Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) International Golf Federation (IGF) International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) International Handball Federation (IHF) International Hockey Federation (FIH) International Judo Federation (IJF) United World Wrestling (UWW) International Swimming Federation (FINA) World Rugby World Taekwondo (WT) International Tennis Federation (ITF) International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Archery Federation (WA) World Triathlon (TRI) World Sailing (WS) International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) International Surfing Association (ISA) World Skate (WSK) International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing, all youth-focused sports, made their Olympic debut successfully at Tokyo 2020 and all of them have deep roots in California.

The IOC Session also acknowledged additional proposals from the IOC Executive board (EB), recommended by the Olympic Program Commission (OPC), which considered sport-specific issues, as well as the impact on the overall cost and complexity of the Games: Pathways for boxing, weightlifting and modern pentathlon to be potentially included in the LA28 Initial Sports Program at the IOC Session in 2023.

The possibility for LA28 to propose additional sports in 2023, a process for finalizing the disciplines in each sport to provide early certainty to athletes, National Olympic Committees (NOCs), IFs and the Organising Committee for the Olympic Games (OCOG).

The IOC and the LA28 Organising Committee renewed their joint commitment to prioritizing a reduction in the cost and complexity of hosting the Games, including a review of each sport's disciplines, which will be finalized prior to the IOC Session in 2023, in consultation with LA28 and the IFs.

Football With regard to football, the IOC will continue to monitor the evolution of the international match Calendar.

Boxing, weightlifting and modern pentathlon Boxing, weightlifting and modern pentathlon may potentially be included in the LA28 Initial Sports Program by the IOC Session in 2023 if by then the respective IFs have demonstrated to the IOC's satisfaction that they have satisfactorily addressed the areas specified by the EB on December 9, 2021.

This timeline will provide the IBA , the IWF and the UIPM with the additional time needed to effectively implement the critical reforms that have been announced by the respective IFs, and allow further consideration by the IOC EB.

The new discipline review timeline to offer various advantages A new intermediate step, focused on determining the disciplines for each sport, will be added in 2023, as recommended by the OPC and approved by the IOC EB.

This new timeline will offer various advantages, such as early certainty to athletes, NOCs, IFs and the OCOG. Additionally, the discipline review for existing Olympic disciplines, plus any potential new discipline to be proposed by the Olympic IFs, will take place at the same time as the evaluation of potential new sports proposed by the OCOG, allowing for venue synergies and optimizations.

