Twenty-five players to take part in Skills 2 Shine U18 Academy

Camp to take place at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Center, National Stadium Karachi from 28 December

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019) Twenty-five players will take part in the 14-day long Skills 2 Shine training camp for girls at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Center at the National Stadium, Karachi from Saturday, 28 December. The camp will run till 10 January 2020.

The players have been selected on the basis of their performances showcased during the Skills 2 Shine U18 Women T20 Championship held from 15th – 25th November 2019 in Lahore.

The coaching camp will provide the players a pathway in the build-up to the ICC Women’s U19 Cricket World Cup 2021 which will be played in Bangladesh.

The following players will take part in the camp:

Aima Saleem (Islamabad), Arijah Haseeb (Karachi), Anoosha Nasir (Karachi), Ayesha Naseem (Abbottabad), Bisma Amjad (Karachi), Fajar Naveed (Islamabad), Fatima Khan (Lahore), Fatima Zehra Shah (Islamabad), Gul Rukh (Lahore), Gul Uswa (Multan), Hamna Bilal (Islamabad), Hania Ahmar (Karachi), Inshra Asad (Karachi), Khushbakht Waseem (Lahore), Laiba Fatima (Karachi), Laraib Malik (Lahore), Laveeza Munir (Lahore), Momina Riasat Khan (Abbottabad), Najiha Alvi (Karachi), Nazish Rafique (Lahore), Rida Aslam (Islamabad), Saima Malik (Quetta), Shawal Zulfiqar (Lahore), Yusra Amir (Karachi) and Zaibunisa(Charsadda).

Coaching staff:

-Shahid Anwar (Head coach)

-Wasim Yousafi (Assistant coach)

-Gemaal Maqsood Hussain (Strength & Conditioning Coach)

-Saima Malik (Physio)

-Rabia Siddiqui (Junior Physio)

-Fizza Abid (Academy Manager)

-Shanullah (Analyst)