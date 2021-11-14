- Home
Twenty20 World Cup Champions
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 11:30 PM
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Twenty20 World Cup champions after Australia defeated New Zealand by eight wickets in Sunday's final: 2007: India 2009: Pakistan 2010: England 2012: West Indies 2014: Sri Lanka2016: West Indies2021: Australia
