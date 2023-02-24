Twin cities enthusiasts excited about PSL 8 matches at Rawalpindi

The cricket fans of the twin cities (Islamabad & Rawalpindi) would have a lot to cheer when the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 begins at Pindi Stadium, hosting 14 matches of the tournament from March 1 to 12

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ):The cricket fans of the twin cities (Islamabad & Rawalpindi) would have a lot to cheer when the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 begins at Pindi Stadium, hosting 14 matches of the tournament from March 1 to 12.

The Pakistan Super League 8, would be played across four venues from February 13 to March 19. The Multan and Karachi-leg matches would be held from February 13 to 26, before action shifts to Lahore and Rawalpindi where 20 matches will be played from February 26 to March 19.

The opening match between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will be played in Multan. The cricket matches in Rawalpindi would begin with the 17th game of the league with Peshawar Zami facing Karachi Kings on March 1.

Rawalpindi matches schedule - March 2: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators; March 3: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings; March 5: Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators; March 6: Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings; March 7: Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans; March 8: Women Exhibition match & Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators; March 9: Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars; March 10: Women Exhibition match & Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans; March 11: Women Exhibition match & Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans; March 12: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi.

The fans who were very excited about the games didn't stay back in expressing their views on their favourite teams. An Islamabad United Fan, Aqeel Khan said, "I'm waiting for my favourite team to play at Pindi and I hope to see all of Islamabad United's games." Subhan Ahmed said, "I love to watch Peshawar Zalmi play. I'm supporting them and hope they win the league a second time," he said.

Ayesha Raiz who cheers for Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars said, "I'll come with my whole family to watch the Kings play but most of my family members like Lahore Qalandars team and we wish them both all the success." Akhtar Hussain said, "I wish Rawalpindi hosts the ninth edition final of PSL next year. The die heart cricket lovers of Rawalpindi deserve to see a final at the Pindi Stadium. I request the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and PSL management to please think about it." Usman Shabir said, "I'm from Multan and want to see them win the PSL final again. We wait every year to see our favourite teams coming into action in PSL. I welcome all the foreign players participating in the league and extend my warm wishes to them for making PSL more colourful." Meanwhile, the federal government has granted the status of state guests to all the participating teams and match officials and VIP status to all foreign dignitaries, commentators and production crew.

Since it will be a high-profile event with the participation of international cricket players, match officials, foreign dignitaries, security consultants and broadcasters and media persons, the police have been directed to adopt all possible security measures.

The foreign guests, including players, will be provided top-level security during their stay and movements between the airport, hotels and the stadium in coordination with intelligence agencies, Pakistan Army and Rangers.

All vehicles, including buses and trucks entering Rawalpindi, Lahore and Multan will be checked thoroughly. The thorough screening will be carried out of workshops, petrol pumps, bus stops, bus and truck addas, parking stands, public parking areas, parking plazas and other such places.