Twin City Football Tournament From Saturday

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 19, 2022 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Twin City Football Tournament will roll into action on Saturday at Karachi Company Football Ground Islamabad.

The event is being organized by Pak Supporting Football Club Islamabad.

Teams from registered clubs of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad will be seen in action in the event being held at weekends over the next two months.

The inaugural fixture will be played between Ravi Warriors and Islamabad Markhors, Secretary Organizing Committee Muhammad Shadir Khan said in a statement.

The tournament will be played on the knockout system, he added.

He said preparations to hold the event in a befitting manner were underway.

The teams wishing to participate in the event can get registered by Thursday.

