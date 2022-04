Twin City Tennis Tournament finals on Saturday

The finals of the Twin City Tennis Tournament would be played here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :The finals of the Twin City Tennis Tournament would be played here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex on Saturday.

Men Singles 1st round matches: Saher Aleem beat Khiyam Safdar 8-2; Hassan Ishaq beat Zain Ali 8-0; Abdullah Shafqat beat Haseeb Inayat 8-1; Mohammad Riyyan beat Asim Qazi 8-0; Abdullah Khan beat Haider Fiaz 8-0; Mehak Khokhar beat Hamza Khan 8-6; Qasim Ali beat Mustansir 8-3; Emad Alamgir beat Inam Qadir 8-3; Sameer Kiyani beat Asfa Shebaz 8-1; Omer Masood beat Ahmed Murad 8-4; Mohammad Zaryab beat Rizwan Ahmed 8-5; 2nd round matches: Mudassir murtaza beat Sehar Aleem 8-0; Abdullah Shafqat beat Hassan Ishaq 8-1; Abdullah Khan beat Mohammad Riyyan 8-0; Qasim Ali beat Danish Ahmed 8-5; Hamza Asim beat Azan Sajid 8-0.

Ladies Singles quarterfinals: Soha Ali beat Amara Khan 6-1; Asfa Shebaz beat Sehar Aleem 6-2; Sheeza Sajid beat Noor 6-0; Amna Qayum beat Saniya 6-0.

Under 16 Boys 1st round: Hamza Asim beat Omer Masood 6-1; Abdullah Khan beat Amara Khan 6-0; Nabeel Qayum beat Soha Ali 6-2; Mustansir Ali beat Subhan Aslam 6-0; Haziq Asim beat Ali Zain 6-0; Sameer Kiyani beat Fahad Muzzamil 7-5.

U-16 Girls quarterfinal: Amna Qayum beat Sara 6-0; Fatima Noor beat Amara Khan 6-1; Zara Lawangin beat Sara Khan 6-2; Soha Ali beat Zara Shebaz 6-1.

Semifinal: Amna Qayum beat Fatima Noor 6-2; Soha Ali beat Zara Lawangin 6-0.

U-14 Boys 1st round: Subhan Aslam beat Omair Ahmed 6-3; Soha Ali beat Orhan Sohail 6-0; Haziq Asim beat Ayan Bin Zahid 6-0; Ammar Masood beat Maaz Aqdas 8-6; Ahmed Imtiaz beat Moazam Baber 6-0; Hassan Usmani beat Zain Ali 6-0.

U-14 Girls quarterfinals: Soha Ali beat Marukh Sajjid 6-3; Zara Shebaz beat Sara Khan 6-0; Fatima Noor beat Zara Lawangin 6-4; Lala Rukh beat Uzma 6-0.

U-12 Boys quarterfinal: Hassan Usmani beat Arshman Maqsood 6-0; Moazam Baber beat Orhan Sohail 6-0; Omer Imtiaz beat Ozair Maqsood 6-2; Abdul Wasay beat Amir Masood 6-3.

U-12 Girls quarterfinal: Lala Rukh beat Sakina 6-0; Zara Shebaz beat Fatima Maqsood 6-2; Ayesha Masood beat Amna Masood 6-1; Marukh beat Taniya 6-1.

Around 70 players have participated in different categories. Fazal-e-Subhan Director ITC inaugurated the tournament. In the tournament a total of eight events were being organized for boys and girls.

The final would be played on Saturday and Madam Khadeja Laghari will distribute medals among the winners and runners-up.