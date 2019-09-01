UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twins Break Homer Record In Loss To Tigers

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 11:50 AM

Twins break homer record in loss to Tigers

Los Angeles, Sept 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Minnesota's Mitch Garver belted a ninth-inning fastball from Detroit pitcher Joe Jimenez into the left field stands Saturday to give the Twins a record 268th home run of the Major League Baseball season.

Garver hit two of the Twins' six homers of the night. Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco, C.J. Cron and Nelson Cruz also homered in a barrage that carried Minnesota past the MLB record of 267 set by the New York Yankees last year.

At this pace they might well reach 300 before the regular season ends, but the team didn't come away from Comerica Park with a victory, falling 10-7 to the Tigers.

Garver had led off the game with a home run and after the Tigers tied it in the bottom of the first Kepler belted another home run off Tigers left-hander Matt Boyd.

But the Tigers pounced on Twins pitcher Martin Perez in the third, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring seven runs for an 8-2 lead.

Polanco hit a two-run homer in the fifth and Cron hit an opposite-field homer to trim the deficit to 8-5.

Polanco's blast was his 20th of the season, giving the Twins a major league record of eight players with at least 20 homers in a season.

Related Topics

Nelson Lead Homer Detroit New York From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 1, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

District admin Muzaffargarh awards titles to great ..

12 hours ago

'Steps to be taken to achieve 8 mln cotton bales'

12 hours ago

Lampard takes social media to task after Zouma abu ..

12 hours ago

Canadian teen Andreescu to face Townsend in US Ope ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.