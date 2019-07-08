UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Arrested For Betting On Cricket Matches In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 05:36 PM

Two arrested for betting on cricket matches in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi city police have arrested two bookies allegedly involved betting on cricket matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi city police have arrested two bookies allegedly involved betting on cricket matches.

The arrest was made during a raid conducted under the supervision of SHO Bani Police Station, who had been tipped about the gambling den at Saidpuri Gate area in its jurisdiction.

The police unearthed the gambling den and arrested its operators namely Azeem and Azad who maintained the record of betting and callers' details.

Two phone sets, two laptops, a LED, registers, cash Rs 10,000 and other equipment used in betting were also seized.

According to a police official, the gambling den was engaged in betting on the ongoing cricket matches.

Related Topics

Cricket Police Police Station Bani Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Morocco seizes 'record' 27.3 tonnes of cannabis re ..

58 seconds ago

Police issued 3,271 certificates in June

59 seconds ago

Ukraine's Zelensky offers to meet Putin for first ..

1 minute ago

Former corrupt rulers can't deceive people any mor ..

1 minute ago

Wedding belle Riske stuns world number one Barty a ..

4 minutes ago

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA warns ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.