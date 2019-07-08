Two arrested for betting on cricket matches in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi city police have arrested two bookies allegedly involved betting on cricket matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi city police have arrested two bookies allegedly involved betting on cricket matches.

The arrest was made during a raid conducted under the supervision of SHO Bani Police Station, who had been tipped about the gambling den at Saidpuri Gate area in its jurisdiction.

The police unearthed the gambling den and arrested its operators namely Azeem and Azad who maintained the record of betting and callers' details.

Two phone sets, two laptops, a LED, registers, cash Rs 10,000 and other equipment used in betting were also seized.

According to a police official, the gambling den was engaged in betting on the ongoing cricket matches.