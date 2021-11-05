UrduPoint.com

Two Chinese Badminton Players Banned For Match-fixing, Betting

Muhammad Rameez 11 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 05:15 PM

Two Chinese badminton players banned for match-fixing, betting

Two Chinese badminton players have been banned for two years for breaking rules on match-fixing and illegal betting, the sport's governing body said Friday

Kuala Lumpur, Nov 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Two Chinese badminton players have been banned for two years for breaking rules on match-fixing and illegal betting, the sport's governing body said Friday.

Zhu Jun Hao fixed the outcome of a match in 2019 by intentionally losing the first game, an investigation found. He went on to win the match.

The player also bet on the Orleans Masters match, according to a Badminton World Federation (BWF) panel that probed the case.

He also gave inside information to an unauthorised person.

Zhang Bin Rong bet on matches on 36 occasions at tournaments in China, Switzerland and France in 2019, the BWF said.

These actions violated rules that ban badminton players from placing wagers on the sport.

Both men, who are regional-level players, chose not to appeal.

Related Topics

World China Badminton France Orleans Switzerland 2019 From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand set the target of ..

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand set the target of 164 runs for Namibian

4 minutes ago
 Hong Kong reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case

Hong Kong reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case

8 minutes ago
 Talks to succeed Merkel hit snags over climate, fi ..

Talks to succeed Merkel hit snags over climate, finance

8 minutes ago
 KP to soon introduce comprehensive legislation on ..

KP to soon introduce comprehensive legislation on prevention, control of HIV/AID ..

8 minutes ago
 Vaccination of students at Faisalabad educational ..

Vaccination of students at Faisalabad educational institutes under way

8 minutes ago
 Weeklong Training Course on ‘Diagnostic Ultrason ..

Weeklong Training Course on ‘Diagnostic Ultrasonography in Animals’ conclude ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.