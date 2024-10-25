Open Menu

Two Cops Selected For Lahore Qalandars Cricket Team

Muhammad Rameez Published October 25, 2024 | 07:21 PM

The Punjab Police athletes have achieved the honour of being selected for the Lahore Qalandars cricket team based on their exceptional talent

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Police athletes have achieved the honour of being selected for the Lahore Qalandars cricket team based on their exceptional talent.

Elite Force Constable Imran Arif and Anti-Riot Force's Muhammad Shoaib have joined the Lahore Qalandars Development Programme and will showcase their skills in Zimbabwe’s domestic cricket season.

Both players, along with their coach Nadeem Abbas and Liaison Officer Inspector Saleem Jutt, met IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.

Additional IG IAB Imran Mahmood, Patron of the Cricket Pakistan Police Sports board, was also present.

The IGP congratulated the constables on becoming part of the Lahore Qalandars cricket team. He noted that Punjab Police athletes were excelling in various sports, and their selection for international domestic cricket was a source of pride.

