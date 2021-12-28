Two cricket academies completed in Mohmand district

Two cricket academies have been completed in Mohmand district under the aegis of Prime Minister 1000 Playground Sports Facilities project here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Two cricket academies have been completed in Mohmand district under the aegis of Prime Minister 1000 Playground Sports Facilities project here on Tuesday.

The Engineering teams headed by Engr. Asad Khan with Engr. Paras Ahmad Khan, Engr. Umar Shehzad visited the completed cricket academies in Hafiz Kurona and was accompanied by DSO Saeed Akhtar.

Both the completed academies were handed over to DSO Mohmand District Saeed Akhtar after proper inspection by the Engineering Team of the Directorate General Sports Engineering Wing.

A report in this connection has been prepared and would be handed over to Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan and Secretary Sports Amir Sultan Tareen.

Talking to the media, Project Director Prime Minister 1000 Playground Sports Facilities Murad Ali Mohmand Sports said a total of 18 cricket academies across the province had been completed under Prime Minister 1000 Playground Sports Facilities.

DSO Saeed Akhtar had been directed to run both the cricket academies under his supervision and the best players would utilize these academies. Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand said according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, in the light of the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, sports projects worth billions of rupees had been launched across the province.

He said last year more than 151 playground projects were completed and now they were trying to complete more projects this year.

He said youth while utilizing such international level facilities would make the country and the nation was famous not only at national but also at international level.