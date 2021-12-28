UrduPoint.com

Two Cricket Academies Completed In Mohmand District

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 07:02 PM

Two cricket academies completed in Mohmand district

Two cricket academies have been completed in Mohmand district under the aegis of Prime Minister 1000 Playground Sports Facilities project here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Two cricket academies have been completed in Mohmand district under the aegis of Prime Minister 1000 Playground Sports Facilities project here on Tuesday.

The Engineering teams headed by Engr. Asad Khan with Engr. Paras Ahmad Khan, Engr. Umar Shehzad visited the completed cricket academies in Hafiz Kurona and was accompanied by DSO Saeed Akhtar.

Both the completed academies were handed over to DSO Mohmand District Saeed Akhtar after proper inspection by the Engineering Team of the Directorate General Sports Engineering Wing.

A report in this connection has been prepared and would be handed over to Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan and Secretary Sports Amir Sultan Tareen.

Talking to the media, Project Director Prime Minister 1000 Playground Sports Facilities Murad Ali Mohmand Sports said a total of 18 cricket academies across the province had been completed under Prime Minister 1000 Playground Sports Facilities.

DSO Saeed Akhtar had been directed to run both the cricket academies under his supervision and the best players would utilize these academies. Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand said according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, in the light of the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, sports projects worth billions of rupees had been launched across the province.

He said last year more than 151 playground projects were completed and now they were trying to complete more projects this year.

He said youth while utilizing such international level facilities would make the country and the nation was famous not only at national but also at international level.

Related Topics

Cricket Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Media Best Billion

Recent Stories

Jebel Ali Port receives Kaiso Line&#039;s MV Atlan ..

Jebel Ali Port receives Kaiso Line&#039;s MV Atlantic Pioneer

8 minutes ago
 UAE begins next 50 years with world records, major ..

UAE begins next 50 years with world records, major investments, strategic plans

23 minutes ago
 SEC forms Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee

SEC forms Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee

23 minutes ago
 WHO warns of Omicron overload as China, Europe imp ..

WHO warns of Omicron overload as China, Europe impose new curbs

2 minutes ago
 Barbados to Hold First Parliamentary Elections Aft ..

Barbados to Hold First Parliamentary Elections After Parting Ways With UK - Prim ..

2 minutes ago
 Bismah Maroof prepares to return to national duty

Bismah Maroof prepares to return to national duty

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.