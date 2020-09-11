Two-day Broghil Festival starts in upper Chitral

The two-day Broghil Festival got under way at the most difficult but fascinating Broghil National Park in Upper Chitral district on Friday under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department and the administration of Upper Chitral district

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The two-day Broghil Festival got under way at the most difficult but fascinating Broghil National Park in Upper Chitral district on Friday under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department and the administration of Upper Chitral district.

The festival is going to display various activities including horse and yak polo, cricket, football, buzkashi, marathon race, tug-of-war, wrestling, music and other traditional games with a good number of tourists turned-up.

The yak race, yak polo, fireworks, Buzkashi, traditional music and traditional food shows is the main features of the festival.

Arrangements have been made for highlighting different aspects of the ancient and unique Wakhi culture.

A tent village has been established in Broghil to facilitate the participants and tourists.

Secretary Tourism, Culture and Youth Affairs Abid Majeed said that after reduction in coronavirus cases, lockdown at the tourist attractions had ended.

He, however, said that standard operating procedures (SOPs) and government guidelines against the Covid-19 would be followed in letter and spirit.

The official added that arrangements were finalized for the event, and it is good that a large number of tourists also turned up this year despite the most difficult but fascinating valley, hoping that this large number of tourists visited from all across the country to the far-off area of Chitral is enjoying the festival.

He said solid steps were being taken to hold the festival in a befitting manner to lure more tourists and visitors to this part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"A tent village has been established in Broghil to facilitate the tourists," the official said, adding that opportunities were also being explored for tourists to participate in the thrilling adventure tourism activities in the remote scenic spot.

Meanwhile, the yak sellers have started reaching Broghil to arrange yaks to those interested in playing yak polo. The yak polo is played at an altitude of 13,600 feet above the sea level in Broghil valley.

Broghil is the home of Chiantar glacier surrounded by many other glaciers, which feed the Chitral River while the Kuramber Lake is said to be biologically active lake supporting a wide range of diversity.

The Broghil valley, bordering the Wakhan corridor of Afghanistan, is situated about 250km from Chitral city. Its extended glaciers, incredible wildlife, scattered wetlands, rich wilderness, green meadows and mighty mountains are the main tourism potential of the area.

Established in 2010, the Broghil National Park is a treasure of wild indigenous and migratory fauna especially of Pamirian and Siberian bird species.

The valley has about 30 freshwater lakes of various sizes, which present breathtaking sights.