Two-day ‘Commissioner Tent Pegging Festival’ To Start On May 11
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 10, 2024 | 08:15 PM
Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Rawalpindi will organize a two-day ‘Commissioner Tent Pegging Festival’ at Gorakhpur Nursery on May 11, Saturday
According to Director General (DG) PHA, Ahmed Hasan Ranja, said that PHA historic Tent Pegging competitions at Gorakhpur Nursery on May 11 and 12.
Tent pegging is a game where a person on a horse rides fast and uses a sword or a long stick to hit and pick up a wooden peg as a target.
Teams from all over the country would participate in the competitions to be held at PHA Gorakhpur Nursery.
The DG said that all relevant arrangements were being finalized.
Ahmed Hasan Ranjha said that Tent pegging is a traditional sport that started in the 18th century and this sport presents ‘our rich rural culture’.
A large number of players from all over the country participate in these competitions which are very famous in the villages and fairs of Punjab and recent years this sport has been watched and appreciated in the cities as well.
