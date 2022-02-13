UrduPoint.com

Two-day Games Of Persons With Different Abilities Ended

Muhammad Rameez Published February 13, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Two-day Games of Persons with Different Abilities ended

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :The two-day Games of the Persons with Different Abilities (PWD) organized by district administration and District sports Officer Mardan has come to an end.

District Sports Officer Mardan Jamshed Baloch was the chief guest on this occasion along with administrator Gen Ehsan Sports Complex Mardan, players, officials and large number of spectators were also present during the prize distribution ceremony.

More than 100 athletes in wheelchair badminton, standing cricket, basketball, standing basketball, standing badminton, wheelchair race, crutch race and standing race took part and exhibited their hiding talent. The aim and objective of the event is to ensure due facilities to the Persons With Different Abilities to come and show their talent in different Games so that they could be able to compete at provincial and national levels.

In wheelchair badminton competitions Sher Khan came first and Mohammad Tariq came second. Ahmed first, Muhammad Idrees Asif Khan won the second position in standing race while Asif Khan was the winner and Ataullah was the runner up in the badminton competitions. This event is being held in Mardan for three consecutive years. Mardan Jamshed Baloch, Administrator Mardan Sports Complex Salman Khan and Ibrahim Khan distributed cash and other prizes among the players.

District Sports Office Mardan on this occasion announced that Sports Achievement Awards would be given to the Persons with Different Abilities and soon after Eid-ul-Fitr, a national level Games will be organized at Mardan Sports Complex on a bigger level wherein players from all across the province would take part.

