Two-day hockey gala concluded in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The two-day hockey gala arranged by the sports department Sargodha concluded.

It was held at the Astor turf hockey stadium in Sargodha.A total of six teams from across the district participated, including two girls and four boys teams. 'final match the metropolitan corporation team beat the Town committee team with score 3-2,while in girls' match government comprehensive high school team beat the government MC girls high school with score 1-0.On that occasion chief guest of the ceremony Divisional Sports Officer Syed Manzar shah Farid said that sports contest creates apositive trend among the students; the incumbent government was trying top romote sports at district levels as well.

Later on, the Special Divisional Sports Officer Syed ManzarShah Farid presented the trophies and cash prize to the winning teams. In conclusion ceremony of hockey gala, Nawaz Dogar coach(R)provincial hockey team, Hafiz Tahir coach(R) provincial football team, local players and large numbers of students were also present.