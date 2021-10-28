UrduPoint.com

Two-day Hockey Trials For Final Formation From Friday

Muhammad Rameez 15 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 04:48 PM

The two-day trials for the final formation of the 18-member National Junior Squad participating in the Junior World Hockey Cup would be held on October 29 and 30 at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium, Karachi

The National Hockey Selection Committee would review the performances and abilities of the players participating in the National Junior Hockey Training Camp in two-day trials.

President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar would attend the Section Committee for final approval during the formation of the National Junior Hockey Team while Secretary General Pakistan Hockey Federation Olympian Asif Bajwa would also accompany him to review the performance of the players.

In this regard the PHF had already dispatched a letter to the National Hockey Selection Committee for the final formation of the national junior hockey team.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation's Hockey Selection Committee includes Olympian Manzoor Jr. (Chairman) while members comprise, Olympian Kaleemullah, Olympian Nasir Ali, Olympian Ayaz Mahmood, Olympian Khalid Hameed and Olympian Wasim Feroz.

Pakistan Hockey Federation would also host practice matches between national junior hockey team and national senior hockey camp players in Lahore.

The National Junior Hockey Team would arrive at Lahore on November 3 for practice matches with the players participating in the Senior Hockey Camp in preparation for the Junior World Cup.

The first two matches would be played at the National Hockey Stadium Lahore on November 6 and 7 while the last two matches would be played on November 9 and 10 after a one-day break on November 8.

The World Junior Hockey Cup would be played in Bhubaneswar, India from November 24 to December 5.

The Pakistan Juniors Hockey Team would play its first match against Germany on November 24 and Pakistan will face Egypt on November 27. The National Hockey Squad would play its last match of the Pool Round against Argentina on November 28.

