Two-day Jr Tennis League From March 19

Muhammad Rameez Published March 14, 2022 | 07:29 PM

A two-day KPT Junior Tennis League would kick off from March 19 here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex

Tournament Director, Kamran Khalil told APP that all arrangements of the event would be finalized in its meeting to be held on March 17.

The competitions of six categories would be played in the league including BoysUnder-12, Boys Under-16, Boys Open, Girls Under 12, Girls Under-16 and Girls Open.

The draws of the league would be announced on March 18, at Islamabad Tennis Complex while the concluding ceremony of the event would be held on March 20, in which Trophies and prizes would be awarded to the players, he said.

>