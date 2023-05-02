Two-day karate trials for National Games begin

The two-day trials to select the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate team, for the 34th National Games to be held in Quetta, kicked off here at Hayatabad Sports Complex on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :The two-day trials to select the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate team, for the 34th National Games to be held in Quetta, kicked off here at Hayatabad sports Complex on Tuesday.

More than 100 players, both male and female, turned up for the trials organised under the aegis of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate Association with international coach Shah Faisal monitoring the trials along with other selectors.

Shah Faisal, who is also the administrator of Hayatabad Sports Complex, said that due opportunities had been given to both male and female athletes so that a strong KP team could be formed.

He said there were different weight categories and the winner of each category would join the provincial team and represent the province in the forthcoming 34th National Games. He said that KP players had good chances of winning medals in both female and male categories.