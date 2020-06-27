UrduPoint.com
Two-day Online National Rope Skipping Coaching Course Kicks Off

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 11:03 PM

Two-day Online National Rope Skipping Coaching Course kicks off

The two-day Online National Rope Skipping Coaching Course under the auspices of Pakistan Rope Skipping Federation started in Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :The two-day Online National Rope Skipping Coaching Course under the auspices of Pakistan Rope Skipping Federation started in Saturday.

Harpal Singh Flora, President of World Inter school Rope Skipping Organisation inaugurated the course, said a press release.

President of Pakistan Rope Skipping Federation, Maqbool Arain welcomed the participants and briefed them about the course.

Various experts and experienced international coaches/speakers, including Maarten Goedeme (Belgium) International Coach and Director World Inter School Rope Skipping Organisation,Devesh Mundotiya, (India) International Coach and Sandile, President South Africa Rope Skipping Federation and Shriq Siddiqui, Secretary General Pakistan Rope Skipping Federation delivered the lectures to the participants during the sessions on new laws/rules, techniques of games, physical fitness and diet.

More than 60 coaches, sports teachers and players from all over the country are participating in the course.

