Two-Day practice match ends in draw

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The two-day practice match between Sarfraz XI and Azhar XI ended in a draw, here at Gaddafi Stadium.

Sarfraz XI, which made massive 355-7 in 90 overs in the first innings, were 60-0 loss in 18 overs in their second innings at the end of the second and final day's play. Azhar XI was bowled out at 208 in 69.5 overs.

Brief scores.

Sarfaraz XI 2nd innings, 60-0 in 18 overs, Abid Ali 25, 62 balls, 3x4s, Sarfaraz Ahmed 28, 47 balls, 4x4s.

Azhar XI 1st innings, 208 all out in 69.5 overs.

Azhar Ali 59, 110 balls, 7x4s, Bilal Asif 57, 71 balls, 7x4s,3x6s, Mohammad Rizwan 25, 98 balls, 5x4s, Shan Masood 20, 44 balls, 4x4s, Asif Ali 20, 24 balls, 5x4s, Asad Shafiq 13, 28 balls, 1x4, Yasir Shah 3-50, Mohammad Irfan 2-33, Umer Khan 2-34, Hasan Ali 1-33, Rahat Ali 1-15.

Sarfraz XI 1st innings, 355-7 in 90 overs, Iftikhar Ahmed 104, 133 balls, 13x4s, 3x6s.

Imam ul Haq 100 retired out 147 balls, 16x4s Haris Sohail 69 retired out, 122 balls, 10x4s, 1x6, Sarfaraz Ahmed 15, 31 balls, 1x4, Abid Ali 13, 20 balls, 2x4s, Iftikhar Ahmed 40*, 72 balls, 5x4s, 1x6, Hasan Ali 16, 19 balls, 1x4, 1x6 Bilal Asif 2-57, Zafar Gohar 2-94, Mir Hamza 1-67, Mohammad Zahid 1-32.