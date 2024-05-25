Open Menu

Two-day Sports Festival Concluded At Central Jail Haripur

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 25, 2024 | 04:30 PM

HARIPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) A two-day Sports Festival was organized at Central Prison Haripur with the assistance of the District Sports Office in Haripur and Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wherein the prisoners enthusiastically participated here on Saturday.

On the final day, Deputy Commissioner Haripur Khan Muhammad was the chief guest on this occasion and distributing cash prizes and awards to the winning and runner-up teams. On the first day, Regional Prison Officer Muhammad Naeem and Commandant of the Prison Staff Training academy Amin Shuaib inaugurated the event as the chief guests.

The festival featured a variety of games and sports, including cricket, football, badminton, volleyball, Ludo, carom board, sack races, stone lifting, and musical chairs wherein all the prisoners enthusiastically participated.

Deputy Commissioner Khan Muhammad and Superintendent of the Prison Umair Khan praised the event. The chief guests expressed their gratitude to District Sports Officer and the prison staff for successfully arranging and managing the event and encouraged the organization of similar activities in the future to promote rehabilitation and healthy activities for prisoners and staff.

