Two day trials, training session for footballers under Kamyab Jawan programme concludes

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The two-day trials and training session for footballers under Kamyab Jawan Pakistan programme has been concluded here at Divisional sports Groundon on Wednesday.

In first phase, over 350 footballers participated in the trials.

Local head coach Rana Baqir Ali, coaches Arif Mahmood and Afzal Niazi (Khanewal) Muhammad Adil (Khairportame Wali), Muhammad Shahid, Muhammad Faisal (Bahawalpur), Ashfaq Ahmad (Sahiwal), Intezar Ali (Dunyapur) have selected 80 players for the second round.

The trials and training session was conducted under supervision of International coaches, head coach Karel Fraeye (Belgium) and Assistant Coach Mark (UK) and also gave various tips to the footballers about the game.

Addressing the training session, Head coach Karel and coordinator Mian Javed Qureshi said that Kamyab Jawan Pakistan programme was a good initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

They said that the programme will not only help to bring new talent but will also provide opportunities for footballers to show their capabilities.

They further said that there were very capable players in the workshop and have passion to move forward.

In addition, the international coaches in a meeting with DFA Multan President Javed Qureshi said that Multan was a beautiful and historic city and they were going from there with good memories.