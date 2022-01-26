UrduPoint.com

Two Day Trials, Training Session For Footballers Under Kamyab Jawan Programme Concludes

Muhammad Rameez Published January 26, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Two day trials, training session for footballers under Kamyab Jawan programme concludes

The two-day trials and training session for footballers under Kamyab Jawan Pakistan programme has been concluded here at Divisional Sports Groundon on Wednesday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The two-day trials and training session for footballers under Kamyab Jawan Pakistan programme has been concluded here at Divisional sports Groundon on Wednesday.

In first phase, over 350 footballers participated in the trials.

Local head coach Rana Baqir Ali, coaches Arif Mahmood and Afzal Niazi (Khanewal) Muhammad Adil (Khairportame Wali), Muhammad Shahid, Muhammad Faisal (Bahawalpur), Ashfaq Ahmad (Sahiwal), Intezar Ali (Dunyapur) have selected 80 players for the second round.

The trials and training session was conducted under supervision of International coaches, head coach Karel Fraeye (Belgium) and Assistant Coach Mark (UK) and also gave various tips to the footballers about the game.

Addressing the training session, Head coach Karel and coordinator Mian Javed Qureshi said that Kamyab Jawan Pakistan programme was a good initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

They said that the programme will not only help to bring new talent but will also provide opportunities for footballers to show their capabilities.

They further said that there were very capable players in the workshop and have passion to move forward.

In addition, the international coaches in a meeting with DFA Multan President Javed Qureshi said that Multan was a beautiful and historic city and they were going from there with good memories.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Imran Khan Prime Minister Sports Sahiwal Bahawalpur United Kingdom Belgium Khanewal From Coach

Recent Stories

High-Ranking Russian, South Korean Diplomats Discu ..

High-Ranking Russian, South Korean Diplomats Discuss North's Alleged Missile Lau ..

19 seconds ago
 Medvedev fights back from two sets down to reach s ..

Medvedev fights back from two sets down to reach semi-finals

20 seconds ago
 Supreme Court directs Sindh govt to fix minimum wa ..

Supreme Court directs Sindh govt to fix minimum wage in province in two months

23 seconds ago
 Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

25 seconds ago
 Rescue 1122 Multan gets two new ambulances for teh ..

Rescue 1122 Multan gets two new ambulances for tehsil Jalalpur

3 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 2 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 26 Jan 2022

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>