Two-day women boxing championship begins

Fifteen matches were played on the opening day of the two-day Karachi Women Boxing Championship organized by Sindh Boxing Association and in collaboration with DMC South

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Fifteen matches were played on the opening day of the two-day Karachi Women Boxing Championship organized by Sindh Boxing Association and in collaboration with DMC South.

47 women boxers from three districts of the city including South, West and Central were participating in the event.

In 26kg weight category, Iqra Akhtar defeated Fatima by 3-0, in 34 kg category Aafia won by 3-0 against Fizza Shehbaz, in 36kg category Sehar defeated Fatima Khan by 2-1 Aaliya Soomro won against Naseema by 3-0 while Mehwish beat Maleeha by 2-1.

In 38kg category Summaiya won against Aafreen by 2-1, In 40kg category Rukhsar defeated Imam Fatima by 2-1, Nimra defeated Sharaf Naz by 3-0 while Sara won by 3-0 against Arooj Bisma.

In junior class, Fatima defeated Mahnoor 3-0, Hanifa defeated Sameera 2-1 and Shamsul Nisa defeated Dua 2-1.

In the under-18 youth class, Gul Jabeen defeated Asamra 3-0, Somiya defeated Shazia 3-0 and Hassan Bano defeated Mahnoor Nisar 3-0.

Earlier, addressing the opening ceremony of the event, Tehmina Asif, a member of the Pakistan Olympic Association Environmental Commission, said that the Pakistani women were not less than men in sports as well as in other fields.

If provided with the best sports infrastructure and appropriate platform the women could make full use of their talent to enhance the prestige of the country and the nation at the national and international level.

She congratulated all the participating women.

Tehmina Asif further said that every player should plant trees, keep the environment clean before and after the games and plant as many trees as possible and play an active role in their care.

Ahmed Ali Rajput, Secretary of the Sindh Olympic Association addressing on the on the occasion, said that the freezing of sports activities due to the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus had a direct impact on athletes, organizers and ground staff, however, the Sindh Boxing Association was constantly organizing its own events, which not only increased sports activities but also helped in unleashing the new talent.

Olympian Malang Baloch, Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, SBA President Asghar Baloch, International Boxers Muhammad Amin, Murad Bakhsh, Sher Muhammad and Abdul Rashid were also present on the occasion.