Two Days Golf Event Concludes

Muhammad Rameez Published February 27, 2022 | 07:10 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :The two days golf event held at Asia's largest Signature golf and country club Rumanza DHA was concluded here on Sunday.

The 18 national and 12 international players have participated in the event.

The challenge match was played between two teams consisting of three players from each team.

The team led by international golfer Charlie Hull won the match against Rafa Cabrera team with 14-12 points.

The legendary squash player Jansher Khan distributed the trophies and prizes among winner and runner up teams.

While holding a press conference, international players McDowell, Rafa Cabrera, Charlie Hull and national player Hamza Amin said that Rumanza golf course was fantastic and they really enjoyed it.

They said that it was a first event at International standard golf course and hoped that more challenging competitions would also be held here.

The star players further said that Pakistani young golfers have lot of potential and they could won international titles after learning from there. The young golfers should come here and groom their talent.

They hoped that more international events would also be conducted at signature golf and country club in future.

