Two days second Throwball coaching orientation course 2022 concludes

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Two days 2nd Throwball Coaching Orientation Course-2022 concluded at Mini sports Complex, Nazimabad, here.

Secretary General, Pakistan Throwball Federation, Maqbool Arain was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates to the participants, according to a communique.

45 Sports teachers, players and coaches took part in the course.

Adnan Tareen, Darkshah Ehsan, Ahmed and Maqbool Arain delivered the lectures on the basic rules of game and practical sessions were also held.

The course was organised by Pakistan Throwball Federation in collaboration with Sindh Throwball Association.