Two Days Sports Competition Concludes

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 07:23 PM

Two days sports competition concludes

The two days inter school sports and athletic competition of boy and girls held under the auspicious of Anjuman Faizul Islam Rawalpindi at G. T Road Mandra concluded here on Tuesday

The events on both days were included PT show, long jumps, race, tug of war and display of regional dances which won a great applause from the spectators.

The president of the Anjuman, Mian Siddique Akbar who gave away the prizes to the winning athletes and teams at the concision of boy's sports day said in his address that co-curricular activities, particularly the games contribute to harmonious development of physical, mental and emotional faculties of the students and enable them to join the society as moderate and humane citizens.

The main purpose of the games, he added, was to inculcate sportsman spirit in the youth which provides basis for promotion of healthy competition, accommodation and tolerance in the society.

