Two Haas F1 Team Members Self-isolate At Australian GP For Virus Tests

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 01:04 PM

Two members of the Haas Formula One team have gone into self-isolation at the Australian Grand Prix while tests are conducted to see if they have coronavirus, a team official said Wednesday

"Two personnel were showing some symptoms so they got themselves checked out and have put themselves into self-isolation, as they should, while they await results," a Haas team official told AFP.

Formula One website Autosport said one person from McLaren had also self-isolated, although the team were unable to confirm that to AFP.

