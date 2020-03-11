Two Haas F1 team members self-isolate at Australian GP for virus tests

Two members of the Haas Formula One team have gone into self-isolation at the Australian Grand Prix while tests are conducted to see if they have coronavirus, a team official said Wednesday

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Two members of the Haas Formula One team have gone into self-isolation at the Australian Grand Prix while tests are conducted to see if they have coronavirus, a team official said Wednesday.

"Two personnel were showing some symptoms so they got themselves checked out and have put themselves into self-isolation, as they should, while they await results," a Haas team official told AFP.

Formula One website Autosport said one person from McLaren had also self-isolated, although the team were unable to confirm that to AFP.