Two Honduras players substituted over cold weather: team

Saint Paul, Feb 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Two members of the Honduras team beaten 3-0 by the United States on Wednesday were substituted due to the bone-chilling temperatures during the World Cup clash in St Paul, the team said.

A Twitter post from the Honduras national team said two players were substituted at half-time "due to the extreme weather conditions prevailing in the stadium." Wednesday's CONCACAF qualifier in Minnesota kicked off with the temperature at around 3 degrees Fahrenheit (-16 Celsius).

Players from both teams took to the field with multiple layers of clothing, with some opting for balaclavas in addition to gloves and thermal jerseys.

Jamaican referee Oshane Nation also wore a balaclava and gloves throughout.

The Honduras team post on Twitter did not identify the players affected by the weather.

Honduras made three substitutions at half-time, taking off goalkeeper Luis Lopez and midfielders Diego Rodriguez and Romell Quioto.