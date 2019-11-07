UrduPoint.com
Two Indian Players Arrested In Growing 'spot-fixing' Scandal

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 07:01 PM

Two former Indian Premier League players have been arrested for spot-fixing in a scandal-ridden regional tournament, police said Thursday

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Two former Indian Premier League players have been arrested for spot-fixing in a scandal-ridden regional tournament, police said Thursday.

Wicketkeeper-batsman CM Gautam and Abrar Kazi were arrested in Bangalore by a special unit investigating corruption and fixing in the Karnataka Premier League.

Gautam, the 33-year-old former captain of Bellary Tuskers, and teammate Kazi allegedly accepted $28,000 each for "slow batting" in this year's tournament final against Hubli Tigers. The Tuskers lost the game by eight runs.

"The Central Crime Branch has made two important arrests in the KPL spot-fixing scandal," Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, told AFP, naming Gautam and Kazi.

"They did spot-fixing in the KPL 2019 finals between Hubli and Bellary. They were paid two million rupees ($28,000) for slow batting.

"Also, they fixed another match against the Bangalore team. Further investigations are on and more arrests will be made."cricket has become a key battleground in the fight against spot-fixing -- illegal bets on a certain part of the action, such as how many runs are scored in an over.

