UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Individuals Quarantined After Violating Bio-secure Protocols

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 11:33 AM

Two individuals quarantined after violating bio-secure protocols

A player and an official of one of the teams taking part in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 have been placed in a three-day quarantine after they came into contact with a person outside the bio-secure bubble on Friday

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021) A player and an official of one of the teams taking part in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 have been placed in a three-day quarantine after they came into contact with a person outside the bio-secure bubble on Friday.

The two individuals will now require two negative tests during the three-day quarantine period before they can re-enter the bio-secure bubble in accordance with the re-entry protocols.

“The PCB is disappointed that two members of one of the sides showed carelessness and violated the bio-secure bubble protocols by coming into a contact with a person who was not part of the bubble.

“As reiterated previously, the health and safety of all individuals associated with HBL Pakistan Super League 6 is of paramount importance to the PCB and the event.

All players, player support personnel, match officials and family members are once again reminded to diligently follow the PCB Covid-19 Protocols as the PCB will not allow anyone to affect the integrity and credibility of the tournament,” the PCB said.

PCB’s previous media release on this matter is available here.

Separately, a player from another franchise team who had shown symptoms and was in isolation, has tested positive. He will now remain in quarantine for 10 days and will require two negative tests in order to integrate again with the side in accordance with the applicable re-entry protocols.

The PCB will not make any further comment on this matter.

Related Topics

PCB Pakistan Super League Family Media Event All From Habib Bank Limited

Recent Stories

Readout from Gen. McKenzie's visit with Pakistan C ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 36 more deaths during last 24 hour ..

16 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 20 February 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Lebanese PM-designate Saad ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.