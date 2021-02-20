Two individuals quarantined after violating bio-secure protocols

A player and an official of one of the teams taking part in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 have been placed in a three-day quarantine after they came into contact with a person outside the bio-secure bubble on Friday

The two individuals will now require two negative tests during the three-day quarantine period before they can re-enter the bio-secure bubble in accordance with the re-entry protocols.

“The PCB is disappointed that two members of one of the sides showed carelessness and violated the bio-secure bubble protocols by coming into a contact with a person who was not part of the bubble.

“As reiterated previously, the health and safety of all individuals associated with HBL Pakistan Super League 6 is of paramount importance to the PCB and the event.

All players, player support personnel, match officials and family members are once again reminded to diligently follow the PCB Covid-19 Protocols as the PCB will not allow anyone to affect the integrity and credibility of the tournament,” the PCB said.

PCB’s previous media release on this matter is available here.

Separately, a player from another franchise team who had shown symptoms and was in isolation, has tested positive. He will now remain in quarantine for 10 days and will require two negative tests in order to integrate again with the side in accordance with the applicable re-entry protocols.

The PCB will not make any further comment on this matter.