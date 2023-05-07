Two killed, 15 other injured as flying coach fall into deep-ravine

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Two passengers were killed and 15 others on board a flying coach were injured when it lost the brake and fell into a deep ravine near Kabal, District Swat, Police Control in Swat confirmed the accident here on Sunday.

The flying coach has lost its brake and falls into a 25.0-meter deep ravine and lands at a distance of 30.0 meter from the edge of the ravine.

According to details, the passenger coach was en-route to Kabal from Mingora city when it plunged from high depth mountainous terrains of Kabal area.

Soon after the accident, the officials of the Rescue 1122 rescued the injured and were shifted to the hospital.

The condition of some is said to be critical, the doctor in the hospital confirmed, however, treatment to all patients continued in the emergency.

The accident occurred due to brake failure of the vehicle, a Police official said.