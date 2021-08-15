Two KP wicket-keepers part of National High Performance Camp

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Two promising wicket-keeper batsmen of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aftab Alam and Zubair Shinwari have been called for the National High Performance Center wicket-keepers camp to be starting from Monday.

The National High Performance Center will host a special camp for wicketkeepers from Monday wherein a total of 21 best wicket-keepers from across the country will take part in the four-day camp. All wicket keepers who are on national duty or playing in the KPL will be invited at the scheduled time before the next domestic cricket season.

National High Performance Centre's fielding and wicket-keeping coach Atiqul Zaman will supervise the camp. During the camp, the wicket keepers practiced fitness, skill work and batting drills. The wicket-keepers who will participate in the camp include Aftab Alam and Zubair Shinwari (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Abdullah Butt (Southern Punjab), Afzal Manzoor, Ali Shan (Central Punjab), Hidayatullah (Balochistan), Maqbool Ahmed (Southern Punjab), Saifullah Bangash (Sindh), Shuiz Irfan (Central Punjab), Shehryar Rizvi (Sindh), Umair Masood (Northern), Waqar Hussain (Southern Punjab).