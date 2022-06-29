Two league matches of 6th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball Tournament 2022 decided

The last two league matches of the "6th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball Tournament 2022" were decided

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The last two league matches of the "6th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball Tournament 2022" were decided.

The tourney was organized by Usman Basketball Club District Central at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh.

In the first match, Patrician Star Basketball Club defeated Karachi Colts Basketball Club by 41 basketball points against 34.

Denzil Pereira 12, Steven D'Souza 10 and Ryan Bosha scored 10 for the winning club. Malik Shehzad 10, Abdul Rahim 8 and Sameer Saleem scored 8 basketballs for the runner up club.

In the second and final league match, Karachi Basketball Club defeated Nishtar Basketball Club by 54 points against 42 after a brilliant contest. Saad Shamsi 22, Raj Kumar Lakhwani 14 and Zain Tanveer scored 12 baskets for the winning club while Talha Amjad 16, Ali 10 and S.M Abbas scored 10 for the runner up club.