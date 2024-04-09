Two maiden call-ups, two come-backs mark 17-member Pak T20I squad for New Zealand series

The five-member selection committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced a 17-member national T20 squad including five non-travelling reserves for a five-match T20I home series against New Zealand from April 18 to April 27 in Rawalpindi and Lahore

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The five-member selection committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced a 17-member national T20 squad including five non-travelling reserves for a five-match T20I home series against New Zealand from April 18 to April 27 in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Opening the press conference on behalf of other selection committee members including Mohammad Yousaf, Abdul Razzaq, Asad Shafiq and Bilal Afzal at the Gaddafi Stadium here, Wahab Riaz said the best squad has been picked keeping in mind the upcoming ICC Men’s T20I World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and United States, adding that the squad has been picked through thorough consultation and unanimous decision of the selection committee, the captain and the Head Coach.

“The players not picked for the New Zealand home-series will still be part of the PCB’s white-ball campaign and may be considered for future assignments including the ICC Men’s World Cup,” Wahab Riaz assured.

The 17-member squad comprises Babar Azam (captain), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Mohmmad Amir, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zaman Khan. Five non-travelling reserves including Haseebullah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, and Salman Ali Agha. However, the selection committee had not yet reached a decision on appointment of a deputy of Babar Azam for the series.

Wahab Riaz further said that the 17-member squad has been picked with the upcoming ICC Men’s T20I World Cup in mind, adding a rotation policy will be implemented during the series to provide maximum opportunities to all players and save the top-notch performers from burnout.

The squad marked come-back for veteran fast bowler Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Imad Wasim who had come out of retirement last month and made themselves available for selection. Justifying their selection Wahad Riaz said Mohammad Amir has been picked for the series to replace ace fast-bowler Haris Rauf who was not available due to injury while Imad Wasim was an automatic choice after below-par performances from all-rounder Muhammad Nawaz. Wahab told the media that Haris Rauf, according to the doctors, will be available for series against England after he regains full fitness.

Selector Mohammad Yousaf felicitated top-order batsman Usman Khan and all-rounder Irfan Khan Niazi for being picked in the squad, adding that their selection to the national squad will serve as an inspiration to the youngsters and give them the belief that good performance is rewarded. He expressed the hope that the young cricketers will cement their position in the team and benefit Pakistan cricket.

On Usman Khan’s selection, Wahab Riaz said Usman Khan has been picked at the back of his consistent performances over the past two years, adding that if there are any questions on his selection into the Pakistan team, the PCB will look into it.

Wahab further said that the selection committee will, most probably, pick the squad for the ICC T20I WC from these 22 players.

On the dual role as selector and senior manager of the team for the New Zealand series, Wahab Riaz said the practice was not new to the cricket management, adding that role of an observer or a senior manager was assigned in the recent past as well.

The former fast-bowler Wahab further said the selectors do move with the teams all over the world to have good idea of players. He said the team did have the services of manager and an assistant manager in the past, and as senior manager, he will be able to manage the team and ensure rotation policy, implementation of plans and observe work-load through his dual role. He further said that the opportunity is in light of the Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi’s vision to assign additional roles to the selection committee to get the best out of their expertise.

Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq, to a question, responded that the selection committee wished to bring stability to the selection process of the players, adding that political instability and job fragility did not matter to the selection committee.

We wish to make a team which should perform in all conditions irrespective of the fact that the selection committee lasts or not, adding that the thought behind a selection committee sans Chief Selector was to give equal powers to all members and make majority decision to prevail.

Data analyst Bilal Afzal, justifying Azam Khan’s selection, said Azam Khan has been picked through a unanimous decision on the data of his performances at the pitches in the Caribbean, adding that Pakistan team is due to take part in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States. “We decided to give Azam Khan a fair chance till the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 and he should win the mega event for us,” Bilal Afzal said.

On rotation policy, Wahab Riaz said the rotation policy was put in place to save our players from injury, adding that the team had to suffer in the past due to injuries to Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, adding that even the captain may be rested as the rotation policy was for all.

On rumors of rift among players, Wahab Riaz said that such impressions in the media were unfounded, adding that the team was united and enjoyed unprecedented rapport and bonding.

On Babar Azam as captain, Wahab Riaz said the selection committee wanted to appoint one of the most experienced in captaincy as the leader for the mega event, adding that Babar Azam is the most suitable choice for the job. “Babar Azam may not have won a title under his captaincy yet but he is optimistic to win one for the country this time round,” Selector Wahab Riaz added.