Two matches conclude in first Nighat Omar T-20 cricket tournament

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Two more matches were decided in the first Nighat Omar T-20 cricket tournament at Young Fighter Ground here Monday.

The tournament is being organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi Zone-VI.

Sun Cricket Club beat Shama sports by 6 wickets and Metropolitan Cricket Club beat Hyderi Sports by 10 wickets.

In the first match, Shama Sports batted the first 88, all out in 13.1 overs, Faraz Ahmed 31 batted with confidence against the deadly bowling of Sun CC bowlers, Fawad Akbar off break captured 3 wickets for 15 runs.

In reply, Sun Cricket Club reached the victory target of 89 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 8 overs, Talal Mehmood 23, Khawaja Muhammad Hafeez 20 not out Shahid Khan 2-18.

In the second match, batting first Hyderi Sports 105 all out in 19.4 overs, Adnan Khan 36, Ismail Shah 21 runs batted well, Niqab Shafiq Slow left armer captured 3 wickets for 21 runs, Wahab Hassan 2-12,Naveed Ahmed 2-14.

Metropolitan Cricket Club achieved the victory target of 106 runs without loss in 9 5 overs, Arbaz Khan 62 runs with the help of 7 boundaries and 3 sixes, Abdul Rehman Niazi 43 runs with 6 boundaries.