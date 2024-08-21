Two Matches Concluded In Master Oil Inter Club Cricket Tournament
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 21, 2024 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Two more matches were concluded in the ongoing Master Oil Inter Club cricket Tournament at different venues.
The standout performance of the day came from Meer Afzal Baig, whose all-round effort helped Agha Khan Gymkhana secure a 78-run victory over Dawood sports Colts. Meer Afzal Baig scored 46 runs and took 4 wickets for 26 runs.
The tournament is organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi in collaboration with Master Oil Lubricant.
Match Summary:
At Agha Khan Gymkhana Ground:
Agha Khan Gymkhana defeated Dawood Sports Colts by 78 runs.
Agha Khan Gymkhana: 196 all out in 32.4 overs (Sannan Noor 61, Saleem A. Raheem 47, Meer Afzal Baig 46; Sameer Baig 4/41, Abdul Rehman 3/34, S.M. Mohtisham 2/24).
Dawood Sports Colts: 118 all out in 27 overs (Ameer Nawab 38, Uzair Nisar 27; Meer Afzal Baig 4/26, Nabeel Rehmat 4/38).
Student Sports defeated Wireless Gymkhana by 7 wickets.
Wireless Gymkhana: 71 all out in 20.1 overs (Muhammad Shafiq 20; Syed Rayyan 3/7, Sher Khan 3/20, Umer Zafar 2/23).
Student Sports: 73/3 in 11.1 overs (Umar Zafar 26 not out, Bilal Shareef 16).
