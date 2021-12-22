UrduPoint.com

Two Matches Decided In 16th Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Basketball Tourney

Two more matches were decided in the 16th Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Basketball Tournament 2021 at International Abdul Nasser Basketball Court Aram Bagh organized by Firdous Ittihad

Bounce Basketball Club defeated Karachi Colts Basketball Club by 44 basketball points out of 35 after a brilliant contest. Mohsin Zia 13, Mohammad Mubashir 11 and Haider Khan scored 8 from Fateh Club while Sameer Saleem and Sameer Rafique from Runner Up Club scored 10, 10 and Shehzad Abbasi scored 9 basketballs.

In the second match, Banoria Basketball Club defeated Civil Tigers Basketball Club by 42 basketball points against 30. Syed Muhammad 16, Jamshed Mullah and Moaz Zafar scored 8 points each from the winning club while Muhammad Moaz scored 10 and Mazhar Ali and Hafeez Sohail scored 8 points each for the runner-up club.

Zafar Iqbal, Amir Sharif, Amir Ghias and Naeem Ahmed performed the duties of matches. The technical officers were Zaeema Khatun, Michael Turner, Raj Kumar Lakhwani and Mumtaz Ahmed.

