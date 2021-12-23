UrduPoint.com

Two Matches Decided In 16th Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Basketball Tourney

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 02:30 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Two more matches were decided in the 16th Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Basketball Tournament 2021 organized by Firdous Ittehad at International Abdul Nasser Basketball Court Aram Bagh.

In first match, the Bounce Basketball Club defeated Aram Bagh Basketball Club by 41 basketball points out of 37.

Haider Haroon scored 15, Mohsin Zia 13 and Syed Mubashir Hussain 10 for the winning club while Saad Salahuddin 14, Hassan Ali 12 and Yash Kumar scored 10 basketballs for the runner up club.

In the second match, One Unit defeated Usman Basketball Club by 44 basketball points against 42 points.

For the winning club Nihal 12, Athar Rana and Kashif Sarwari scored 10 points each while Usman Khawaja 12, Hassan Iqbal 11 and Faizan scored 10 basketballs for the runner up club.

Zafar Iqbal, Amir Sharif and Ghulam Muhammad officiated the matches while the technical officials were Zaeema Khatun, Naeem Ahmed, Mumtaz Ahmed and Michael Turner.

The semi-finals of the tournament will be played on Friday (December 24th) while the final will be played on Saturday (December 25th).

