UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Matches Decided In 21st National Seniors Cricket Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Two matches decided in 21st National Seniors Cricket Cup

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali Two matches were decided in the 21st National Seniors cricket Cup Central Punjab matches here on Tuesday at different venues.

In the first match Lahore Tigers beat Sparco Paints by by 46 runs at Shah Faisal ground.

Brief scores, Lahore Tigers batted first reached 239/9 in 30 overs. Haroon Rasheed 53, Shahzad Butt 45, Farhan Khan 37, Sohail Idrees 34 and Javaid Malik 21 runs not out were their main scorers . Sparco Paints bowling Saqib Butt 2/36, Abdul Waheed 2/39 after Hussain 2/40 and Imran Sultan 2/51.

In reply Sparco Paints were all out at 193 in 30 overs as Kashif Rasheed made 83 and Muhammad Umer scored 34 runs. Lahore Tigers bowling Shahzad Butt 3/14 and Zaheer Ahmad 2/37 .

Muhammad Asif, Saghir Ahmad stood as Umpires and Muhammad Akyan Khan was the scorer.

In the second match Sky Seniors outplayed Hajvery club by 147 runs at Cricket center ground.

Sky Seniors batted first made 270/6 in 30 overs. Mian Yasir 69, Muhammad Saeed 48, Aga Naveed 27, Rana Tariq 24, Sarwar Bhatti 47 and Tahir Khan 27 were their main contributors. Hajvery Sports bowling Mirza Shahbaz 2/21, Afzal Bashir 2/37 and Jamil Ahmad 2/47 . In reply Hajvery sports were dismissed at 123 in 30 overs.

Mirza Shahbaz 34 and Javaid Iqbal 33 runs top scored from them. Sky bowling waseem Butt 5/31, Aga Naveed 2/11 and Mian Yasir 2/21. Mian Yasir was declared man of the match Saif Ullah, Muhammad Waqas were the Umpires and Azhar Hussain was the scorer.

Related Topics

Cricket Lahore Sports Punjab Man Shah Faisal All From Top

Recent Stories

39th Sharjah International Book Fair opens tomorro ..

11 minutes ago

OIC Resolutely Condemns Terror Attack in Central V ..

36 minutes ago

OIC Resolutely Condemns Terror Attack on Kabul Uni ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council celebrates Flag Day at Hamdan ..

40 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates UAE’s leadership ..

41 minutes ago

Emirates launches integrated biometric path at the ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.